Business community fails to secure suspension of ‘Publican AI’ system after finance ministry meeting

A meeting between the joint business forum and the Deputy Minister of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has ended without the government yielding to a key demand: the immediate suspension of the controversial Publican AI system.

Following the 16th April 2026 engagement, the coalition of trade associations—while acknowledging some concessions from the government—declared that they remain “resolute” in their demand for the AI valuation tool to be halted.

In a statement signed by major groups including GUTA, FABAG, and GIFF, the leadership said: “We wish to state unequivocally that we remain resolute in our demand for the suspension of the Publican AI system to allow for comprehensive stakeholder engagement, transparency, and necessary corrections to its implementation.”

The government, however, declined the suspension request, urging the trade community instead to channel concerns through a proposed multi-party committee.

Despite the stalemate on the suspension, the Ministry of Finance agreed to revert the process for appealing valuation outcomes to the status quo, with a guaranteed 24-hour turnaround for resolving all appeals. To give effect to this, an appeals committee will be expanded from six to twelve members.

Additionally, both sides agreed that the terms of reference for the multi-party committee would be jointly developed on Monday, 20th April 2026.

On transparency regarding the operators behind the Publican AI system, the ministry held its ground. While it will allow the business leadership to interrogate the system and meet the people behind it, it refuses any “broader disclosure” of contractual or technical details.

The joint business forum noted that while it is “not satisfied” with the outcome, it welcomes the government’s “departure from dismissiveness and condescension” seen in previous engagements.

As a sign of good faith, the coalition has agreed to put industrial action on hold pending the initial multi-party committee meeting. However, the statement was emphatic: “Our industrial action has only been put on hold, not withdrawn.”

The outcome of that engagement, the leadership said, will be “critically assessed” and will determine their next steps.

The ongoing standoff highlights growing friction between the trading community and the GRA over the rollout of artificial intelligence in customs valuation—a policy the government says is meant to boost efficiency and revenue assurance, but which traders argue lacks transparency and fairness.

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