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Bono Region to host maiden Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit on May 22

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  7 May 2026 8:48am
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The Bono Region is set to host the maiden edition of the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit on May 22, 2026, as part of efforts to promote agri-entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable development.

The summit, which will take place in Sunyani, is expected to attract more than 2,000 young people from across the region.

Organised under the theme "Economic Diversification through Agri-Entrepreneurship,” the initiative seeks to position agriculture as a viable pathway for youth to transition from underemployment to secure and dignified livelihoods.

Key objectives of the summit include addressing youth unemployment by creating opportunities within the agricultural value chain, equipping graduates and young people with practical skills to build resilient agri-SMEs, and strengthening food systems to reduce poverty through youth-led agricultural production and value addition.

As part of the post-summit interventions, registered participants will undergo intensive capacity-building and training programmes focused on agribusiness development and value chain management.

The summit also forms part of a broader national campaign aimed at increasing youth participation in agriculture, food production, value chain development, education, skills training, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of Agricwealth Ghana and convener of the Ghana Youth Agriculture Summit, Evans Kyere-Mensah, said the initiative aligns with the long-term vision of training one million Ghanaian youth in agriculture value chains over the next five years.

Mr. Kyere-Mensah, an award-winning cassava farmer and Global Council Member of the World Agricultural Forum, noted that the Bono Region edition will serve as the launch point for a nationwide rollout expected to cover all 16 regions of Ghana within one year.

He added that the summit is expected to contribute to efforts to promote economic diversification, strengthen youth participation in agriculture, and enhance sustainable food production across the country.

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