Bono Regional Minister urges residents to arrest persons using names of officials for galamsey

The Minister speaking during the event

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has called on traditional leaders and residents in the Bono Region to arrest and hand over to the police anyone using the names of government appointees to engage in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, Adom News reported.

According to the Minister, the government remains committed to intensifying the fight against illegal mining across the region and will not spare any individual or group found to be involved in the practice.

Speaking during an accounting-to-the-people tour in the Berekum West District on Thursday, May 14, Mr Addae Akwaboa noted that galamsey continues to pose serious threats to the environment, water bodies and farmlands, making decisive intervention necessary.

He said security agencies and other relevant authorities had been directed to clamp down on all illegal mining operations in the Bono Region in order to protect the country’s natural resources for future generations.

The Minister also cautioned residents against individuals who may attempt to use the names of government officials, including his own, as cover for illegal mining activities, urging communities to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, Mr Addae Akwaboa also warned that contractors who receive payment for government projects but fail to execute them would face the full rigours of the law.

He cited a case involving Kofi Akpaloo, who was allegedly awarded a contract for the construction of a five-kilometre road in the Berekum West District but failed to undertake the project despite receiving payment.

According to the Regional Minister, the Economic and Organised Crime Office is investigating the matter and legal action is expected to follow.

Listen to the Minister below.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.