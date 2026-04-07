One injured as fire destroys 14-bedroom house at Kwame Danso

Audio By Carbonatix
A 14-bedroom house has been completely destroyed by fire at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region, leaving several households displaced and one person seriously injured.
The Ghana National Fire Service reportedly had to rely on a DRIP water tanker and private water suppliers to battle the blaze due to the absence of a fire tender.
Eyewitnesses said the fire started in a locked room, leaving the occupant injured, before spreading rapidly to other parts of the building.
Despite efforts by neighbours to contain the fire, the intensity of the blaze overwhelmed them, resulting in the total destruction of the house.
The injured victim has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.
Fire officer Adjei Nti Samuel confirmed the incident, explaining that officers had to improvise with available resources to bring the situation under control.
Affected residents have expressed frustration over the extent of the damage and the challenges faced in responding to the fire.
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