Ghana to face Nigeria in a friendly ahead of Commonwealth Games

As part of preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the national boxing teams of Ghana and Nigeria will face each other in an international friendly in Accra.

The bilateral tournament, aimed at assessing boxers from both countries ahead of the Glasgow Games, will be held on Thursday, 7 May, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In line with Commonwealth Games requirements, the bouts will feature seven male pugilists across the official weight categories, while the female team will include three boxers in the 54kg, 57kg, and 71kg categories.

The Nigerian contingent has arrived in Accra for the two-day event.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Alhaji Dauda Fuseini, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Technical Committee, Babatunde Laguda, have both praised the initiative as a more effective way to evaluate the boxers’ readiness for the Games.

“The Ghana friendly tournament is truly the way to go at a time like this. As you know, our boxers are currently camping in Lagos ahead of the Commonwealth Games, and this international friendly will further expose them to a more competitive atmosphere,” Laguda added.

On his part, the NBF Vice President, Omonlei Imadu, said the federation would, in the coming days, confirm more friendly bouts with two other nations.

“As part of our camping ahead of the Glasgow Games, we are in the final stages of discussions with two other countries for friendly bouts. Our aim is to ensure the best possible preparation for our boxers before heading to the Games in July,” Imadu said.

Boxing remains Ghana’s leading medal prospect at major international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games, with a total haul of 35 medals out of the country’s overall 62 medals since its first participation in 1951.

At the last Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England, boxing won three of Ghana’s five medals through Abraham Mensah (Bantamweight – 54kg) and Joseph Commey (Featherweight – 67kg), who both won silver medals, while Abdul Wahid Omar secured bronze in the Lightweight – 60kg category.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held from Thursday, 23 July, to Sunday, 2 August, in Glasgow, Scotland.

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