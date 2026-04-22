Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s para sport has reached a historic milestone after Tahiru Haruna secured qualification to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Haruna, who will compete in the Para Powerlifting Over 72kg category, becomes the first fourth para athlete to qualify for the Games,
Hayford Addai, Zinabu Issah, and Bostyo Nkegbe are the others who have also qualified for the competition.
Haruna’s qualification follows strong collaboration between the Ghana Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee Ghana, reflecting a unified effort to strengthen inclusive sport and boost Ghana’s presence on the global stage.
The achievement comes after Haruna’s impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where he delivered a strong performance against elite international competitors.
Based on his ranking and performance, Ghana submitted bipartite applications for two para powerlifters, with Haruna ultimately awarded a slot for Team Ghana, which has now been officially confirmed.
The milestone not only highlights Haruna’s resilience and dedication but also reflects the steady rise of Ghana’s para powerlifting programme on the international stage.
The Ghana Olympic Committee and NPC Ghana say they remain committed to supporting para athletes as they prepare to compete strongly at Glasgow 2026.
Latest Stories
-
Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa Have Persisted for Years — Ghanaian SA community leader
45 seconds
-
Health Minister says agenda 111 projects cannot be completed within four years
3 minutes
-
NSA releases postings for 18,416 trained teachers for 2026/2027 national service
9 minutes
-
Court pauses Boateng Adjei trial pending ruling on OSP’s prosecutorial authority
15 minutes
-
Workers of Engineers and Planners strike at Tarkwa over unpaid benefits
20 minutes
-
Para-athlete Tahiru Haruna secures qualification for 2026 Commonwealth Games
22 minutes
-
Hundreds turn up for NPP’s “Yensuro Ahunahuna” demo in Sunyani
24 minutes
-
Nalerigu/Gambaga MP backs incumbent chairman in NPP North East regional race
25 minutes
-
CEMSE petitions EOCO over suspected illegal fuel sales and GH¢2.5m loss
26 minutes
-
Ghana introduces a National Workplace HIV and Wellness Policy
37 minutes
-
Krodua Publishing empowers emerging voices through intensive creative writing and residency programme
48 minutes
-
Hitz FM’s ‘My Hustle’ forum for young entrepreneurs set for April 25
52 minutes
-
Ghana to host Toastmasters District 94 West and Central Africa Leadership Conference, 2026
54 minutes
-
My ‘thank you tour’ is driven by gratitude -Asiedu Nketia
60 minutes
-
Turkish outfit Trabzonspor target Abdul Fatawu after Leicester City relegation
1 hour