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Para-athlete Tahiru Haruna secures qualification for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Source: JoySports  
  22 April 2026 2:55pm
Tahiru Haruna
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Ghana’s para sport has reached a historic milestone after Tahiru Haruna secured qualification to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Haruna, who will compete in the Para Powerlifting Over 72kg category, becomes the first fourth para athlete to qualify for the Games,

Hayford Addai, Zinabu Issah, and Bostyo Nkegbe are the others who have also qualified for the competition.

Haruna’s qualification follows strong collaboration between the Ghana Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee Ghana, reflecting a unified effort to strengthen inclusive sport and boost Ghana’s presence on the global stage.

The achievement comes after Haruna’s impressive showing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where he delivered a strong performance against elite international competitors.

Based on his ranking and performance, Ghana submitted bipartite applications for two para powerlifters, with Haruna ultimately awarded a slot for Team Ghana, which has now been officially confirmed.

The milestone not only highlights Haruna’s resilience and dedication but also reflects the steady rise of Ghana’s para powerlifting programme on the international stage.

The Ghana Olympic Committee and NPC Ghana say they remain committed to supporting para athletes as they prepare to compete strongly at Glasgow 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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