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NPA boss Godwin Tameklo honoured for public sector leadership at Ghana CEO Summit

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  2 June 2026 10:41am
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Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has been recognised for his leadership contributions after receiving the Outstanding Public Leadership Excellence Award at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra.

The award acknowledges his role in driving reforms and providing strategic direction within Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector since taking office in January 2025.

Organisers cited his commitment to innovation, regulatory effectiveness and institutional development as key factors behind the recognition.

Mr Tameklo has overseen a period of significant activity within the petroleum industry, with the NPA pursuing measures aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing compliance and strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The honour adds to a growing list of accolades earned by the NPA Chief Executive in recognition of his public service and leadership achievements.

The award also highlights his efforts to advance the Authority’s mandate while promoting transparency, professionalism and excellence within the petroleum sector.

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