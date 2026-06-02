Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has been recognised for his leadership contributions after receiving the Outstanding Public Leadership Excellence Award at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit held in Accra.
The award acknowledges his role in driving reforms and providing strategic direction within Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector since taking office in January 2025.
Organisers cited his commitment to innovation, regulatory effectiveness and institutional development as key factors behind the recognition.
Mr Tameklo has overseen a period of significant activity within the petroleum industry, with the NPA pursuing measures aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing compliance and strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy.
The honour adds to a growing list of accolades earned by the NPA Chief Executive in recognition of his public service and leadership achievements.
The award also highlights his efforts to advance the Authority’s mandate while promoting transparency, professionalism and excellence within the petroleum sector.
Latest Stories
-
Black Queens open camp in Accra as WAFCON preparations continue
3 seconds
-
Two people shot dead amid Kenya protests against US Ebola quarantine centre plan
4 minutes
-
Chizzy Wailer to headline 2026 Ghana Cultural Music Showcase at Caribana
8 minutes
-
US$4bn rice imports by West African countries untenable – Dep. Finance Minister
11 minutes
-
Tema Police intercept sacks of suspected Indian hemp; one arrested
21 minutes
-
Lupus advocates take fight to Parliament, push for stronger support for patients
21 minutes
-
‘Because I said so’ is unconstitutional: Rethinking public power in Ghana
26 minutes
-
Guinness Ghana Annual Golf Championship delivers premium sporting and lifestyle experience
38 minutes
-
15 killed, 25 injured in horrific Peki-Tsame road crash
41 minutes
-
NPA boss Godwin Tameklo honoured for public sector leadership at Ghana CEO Summit
47 minutes
-
Massive Russian attack on cities across Ukraine kills at least 18 people
49 minutes
-
Transport operator granted GH¢50,000 bail for allegedly hiring men to threaten Ashanti GPRTU chairman
1 hour
-
Ntim Fordjour rejects claims anti-LGBTQ+ Bill criminalises counselling and healthcare
1 hour
-
Road maintenance contractors threaten protest over six years’ arrears
1 hour
-
Bond market: Turnover declined by 17% to GH¢475m
1 hour