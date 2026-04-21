NPA CEO champions women empowerment at launch of NAPET Ladies Week 2026

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, on Monday, April 20, launched the 2026 National Petroleum (NAPET) Ladies Week celebration with a renewed commitment to advancing women's empowerment within the Authority.

Describing the event as a “day of impact,” Mr Tameklo expressed confidence in the success of the week-long celebration, noting that the determination and enthusiasm displayed would leave a lasting imprint on the Authority and the broader energy sector.

Held under the theme “Women Leading Change: Promoting Sustainability and Cultural Heritage,” the ceremony set the tone for activities aimed at highlighting the vital role women play in driving transformation within the petroleum and energy industry.

The celebration, scheduled from April 20 to 24, will feature a range of activities including a donation to the Maamobi General Hospital, a cooking competition between male and female staff, a follow-up tree planting exercise, and a karaoke night to climax the event.

The launch brought together management and staff of the Authority, alongside representatives from key sector institutions such as the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the Ministry of Energy, the Petroleum Commission, and the Ghana National Gas Company, reflecting strong collaboration in promoting gender inclusion in the industry.

In her opening remarks, Acting Chairperson of the NAPET Ladies, Evelyn Mensa, underscored the importance of unity and mutual support among women, while acknowledging the growing influence of women in the sector and expressing appreciation to partners, including Maamobi General Hospital.

Also speaking at the event, the NPA’s Director of Human Resources, Sedinam Afua Charity Mammara, highlighted the strength and capabilities of women, urging them to pursue excellence and take charge of their personal and professional development.

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