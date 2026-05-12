NPA enlists 268 fuel stations, 8 depots and 2 refineries for 24-hour economy pilot

Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The downstream petroleum industry has become the latest frontier for the government's ambitious productivity drive, with the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) unveiling a massive operational expansion under the 24-hour economy programme.

The initiative, designed to transition the energy sector into a round-the-clock operational cycle, will initially impact 268 fuel stations, eight depots, and two refineries. These facilities are strategically located across the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Northern regions to ensure a balanced national rollout.

Speaking at the launch of the pilot phase on Tuesday, May 12, the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, emphasised that the move is geared towards enhancing the efficiency of fuel distribution and stimulating broader economic activity.

By extending operational hours beyond the traditional day-shift model, the NPA aims to eliminate supply bottlenecks and provide more flexibility for consumers and industrial players alike.

Mr. Tameklo explained that the selection of these 278 total facilities across four regions is a calculated first step to ensure the industry's infrastructure can handle the new tempo.

“This programme will be rolled out in phases beginning with selected facilities across four regions of Ghana namely; Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Northern regions. We are looking at covering 268 fuel stations, eight depots and operating in two oil refineries,” he stated.

He further noted the importance of the pilot phase in stress-testing the industry's safety protocols and logistics:

“This will enable us to test systems, refine operational models and ensure that the transition is sufficient, safe and sustainable.”

The 24-hour economy policy has been a central pillar of recent government strategy to tackle unemployment and stagnant growth. By encouraging businesses to operate on a three-shift system, the government hopes to create more jobs while maximising the utility of existing infrastructure.

Goosie Tanoh, the Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy initiative, joined the launch to underscore the macroeconomic benefits. He indicated that the rollout of the pilot programme in the downstream petroleum industry is expected to unlock productivity and support increased economic output.

For refineries and depots, the shift to 24-hour operations means that loading and processing can continue through the night, potentially reducing the heavy truck traffic often seen at fuel depots during morning peak hours. For fuel stations, it ensures that commuters and long-distance transport operators have unfettered access to fuel, regardless of the time.

Industry analysts suggest that the Western and Greater Accra regions, which house the nation's major port and refining infrastructure, will serve as the primary litmus test for the success of this petroleum expansion.

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