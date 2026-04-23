LPG operators association commends NPA after stakeholder engagement meeting

Audio By Carbonatix
The LPG Operators Association has engaged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in a meeting characterised by cordial discussions and a shared commitment to strengthening the LPG value chain.
The Chief Executive of the Authority, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo Esq., gave firm assurances of continued cooperation and collaboration between the NPA and the Association.
He emphasised the Authority’s resolve to create a fair and enabling environment in which LPG operators can conduct business that is both profitable and ethically sound.
He further reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to sustained and constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders.
The LPG Operators Association, in turn, expressed appreciation for the Authority’s effective oversight and acknowledged its role in maintaining standards across the sector.
The Association said it was satisfied with the NPA’s performance and welcomed the ongoing engagement as a step towards deepening trust and improving operational efficiency.
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