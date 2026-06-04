YEA engages stakeholders on Domestic Services Module to formalise care and household work 

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has commenced a stakeholder consultation on its new Domestic Services Module, an initiative aimed at formalising domestic services through standardised training, certification, and supervision.

The programme seeks to establish a centralised placement and support system that would serve as a trusted bridge connecting families and institutions, while helping to shift public perception of domestic work from menial labour to a respected and viable career path.

Mr. Wisdom Kwame Foli, Director of Research and Planning at YEA, said during the three day consultation that the module represented a timely investment in youth dignity, household stability, and inclusive national development.

He noted that the intervention would transform domestic work from a last-resort option into a recognised career path.

As part of the initial rollout, about 10,000 Ghanaian youth between the ages of 18 and 35 would be deployed over a 10-month period to families, individuals, and institutions requiring their services.

Mr Foli explained that domestic services such as cleaning, laundry, gardening, and home-based care for the aged, children with special needs, and persons with disabilities would be placed within a structured framework to elevate them to professional status.

He added that the Domestic Services Module is designed to introduce professionalism into a large but informal industry, creating dignified employment opportunities while working with partners to regulate the sector effectively.

Participants at the consultation emphasised the importance of training care workers to support families of children with disabilities and the aged, underscoring the need for inclusive and specialised skills within the programme.

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