Parliamentary Committee commends YEA for strong mid-year performance

Audio By Carbonatix
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has received commendation from Parliament's Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions Committee for its strong performance and progress in implementing programmes to create jobs for young Ghanaians.
The commendation followed the Agency's presentation of its Mid-Year Performance Review before the Committee, where officials outlined achievements recorded during the first half of the year and the impact of its employment initiatives across the country.
Members of the Committee praised the Agency for its effective use of available resources and the significant strides made in expanding employment opportunities for the youth.
They acknowledged YEA's efforts to roll out impactful programmes to address youth unemployment and improve livelihoods.
The Youth Employment Agency, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Malik Basintale, said the recognition reflects its commitment to delivering value and strengthening interventions that create sustainable employment opportunities for young people.
The Agency reaffirmed its resolve to continue implementing innovative programmes to empower more Ghanaian youth and contribute to national development.
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