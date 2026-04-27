YEA CEO Malik Basintale engages young entrepreneurs in Ahafo Region

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, together with the Deputy CEO (Operations), Abubakari Saana Abdul-Kudus, spent the weekend in Goaso in the Ahafo Region, engaging young entrepreneurs to gain first-hand insight into their businesses and explore practical partnerships aimed at creating jobs and strengthening skills development.

The team visited a young poultry farmer, Abdul Razak, who manages a thriving farm with over 5,000 birds.

They also toured Tmana Company, a growing enterprise with diversified operations, including furniture production and supply networks extending to Accra and other parts of the country.

During the interactions, the YEA leadership observed the operational challenges and opportunities within the youth-led businesses, with discussions focused on how targeted support could scale up production and expand employment for more young people.

The visit forms part of the Youth Employment Agency’s broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, strengthening private sector collaboration, and creating sustainable job opportunities for Ghana’s youth nationwide.

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