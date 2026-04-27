Basintale honoured as ‘youth chief’ during Sunyani tour

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has been honoured with a traditional title during a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area as part of his official tour of the Bono Region.

Mr Basintale, accompanied by his Deputy Chief Executive Officer and members of the agency’s management team, paid a visit to Nana Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen Korkor II, where discussions centred on youth employment and sustainable development initiatives in the area.

The Paramount Chief commended the YEA leadership for its ongoing efforts to tackle youth unemployment and promote economic empowerment, urging them to sustain and expand their interventions.

In recognition of his contributions, the Chief conferred on Mr Basintale the title of Mmranteɛhene (Youth Chief) of Sunyani.

In his response, Mr Basintale expressed appreciation for the honour and warm reception, reaffirming his commitment to deepening employment opportunities for young people in Sunyani and across the country.

The Youth Employment Agency reiterated its resolve to continue implementing policies and programmes aimed at equipping Ghanaian youth with skills and sustainable job opportunities as part of national development efforts.

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