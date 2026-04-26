Fire guts District Magistrate Court ‘B’ in Sunyani

A fire has broken out at the District Magistrate Court “B” in Sunyani, prompting an emergency response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Firefighters from both the Sunyani Municipal and Regional Headquarters were swiftly dispatched to the scene and are currently working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Currently, the extent of damage to the facility remains unclear, and it is not immediately known whether any court records or exhibits have been affected.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

More updates will be provided as the situation develops.

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