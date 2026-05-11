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Committee pledges to stem multiple land sales, addresses litigations within Sunyani stool

Source: GNA  
  11 May 2026 4:31am
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Ransford Antwi, the Chairman newly inaugurated Sunyani Customary Lands Secretariat Committee has urged prospective land buyers and estate developers to consult the Secretariat and to stem the multiple sales of lands and emerging litigations within the Sunyani Stool lands.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the inauguration of the committee in Sunyani, he assured that the committee would work collaboratively with the secretariat and stakeholders to find lasting solutions of land disputes and litigations.

He noted that multiple land sales as well as disputes did not only threaten peace and security, but also undermined efforts towards building resilient and peaceful cities too.

Mr Antwi urged landowners to be truthful and transparent in their dealings with the Secretariat for sustainable land management.

He said that setting up the committee was part of a broader effort to ensure responsible land governance geared towards proper city planning and sustainable development.

Inaugurating the committee at a ceremony held at the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace, Dr Gad Asorwoe Akwensivie, the Acting Administrator of Stool Lands congratulated the committee, and tasked them to help address emerging concerns relating to land boundaries and ownerships.

He asked the committee to ensure that land disputes and litigations were addressed lawfully and responsibly to sustain the prevailing peace in the Sunyani Municipality.

Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boaken Korkor II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area called on the committee to work diligently, urging the members to use their diverse rich experiences in land administration to help strengthen land governance in the area.

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