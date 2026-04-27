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Firefighters rescue security man from devastating inferno in Sunyani

Source: GNA  
  27 April 2026 4:38am
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A security man narrowly escaped unhurt, when fire gutted the building of the Sunyani District Magistrate Court ‘A’ and ‘B’ in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, 2026.

The personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNA) managed to rescue the security man, however, all the nine offices, including a cell in the court building, situated around the Sunyani Municipal Assembly were devastated by the inferno.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani, the Assistant Divisional Grade One (ADOI) Kwame Adomako, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS said the incident happened between 0200 hours and 0300 hours.

He said the command received a distress call and rushed to the scene, saying that fire personnel managed to rescue the security man unhurt and presently in good health.

ADOI Adomako said the command was investigating the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.

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