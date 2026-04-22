Hundreds turn up for NPP’s “Yensuro Ahunahuna” demo in Sunyani

The streets of Sunyani were awash with party colours on Wednesday as supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) staged a massive “Yensuro Ahunahuna” (We Are Not Intimidated) demonstration.

Clad in black, red, white and blue, demonstrators marched through principal streets, chanting “Yensuro Ahunahuna” to signal defiance and resilience in the face of what they describe as political intimidation.

The protest, which drew hundreds of party faithful, is part of growing agitation within sections of the NPP, as supporters demand fairness, transparency and respect for internal party processes.

Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kumah reported that the protest was peaceful, but participants remained resolute, warning that they will sustain pressure until their concerns are addressed.

Participants carried placards with bold inscriptions and sang party songs, creating an atmosphere charged with both protest and solidarity. Some protesters said the demonstration was meant to send a clear message that they would not be silenced or sidelined.

The demonstration is in response to what the NPP has described as growing intimidation and a clampdown on free speech.

The protest follows the arrest of the Sunyani East Communications Officer, Abubakar Yakubu, over allegations of offensive conduct, false publication and the circulation of statements deemed likely to incite fear and panic.

Although he has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties, party officials insist the development raises serious concerns about freedom of expression and democratic governance.

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