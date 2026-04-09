Sunyani Market traders urge government action amid surging ginger prices

Traders at the Nana Bosoma Central Market in Sunyani, Bono Region, have called on the government to intervene following a sharp rise in ginger prices, which they attribute to strong demand from traditional medicine producers.

According to sellers, herbal medicine companies are purchasing ginger directly from farmers in bulk, often offering higher prices than market traders can afford.

This has made it increasingly difficult for traders to source adequate supplies, putting their businesses at risk.

Mrs Ataa Henewaa, a ginger vendor, said the situation has left market traders struggling to secure stock, as farmers prioritise bulk buyers from the traditional medicine sector.

She appealed for government support to help local farmers expand production through incentives and commercial-scale farming.

Madam Faustina Kyeremaa, another trader, warned that if the current trend continues, Sunyani could face a shortage of ginger, further disrupting the local trade.

Traders stressed that immediate government intervention is necessary to stabilise prices and ensure a steady supply for the market.

Meanwhile, tomato sellers at the market have welcomed President John Mahama’s recent announcement of a 60-hectare irrigation project aimed at boosting tomato production nationwide.

They urged that this initiative be complemented by processing facilities and efforts to secure international markets, which would help reduce post-harvest losses and improve farmers' profitability.

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