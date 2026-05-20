Bono Region: Teachers abandon Kobedi school over alleged curses after colleagues die

Teachers at the Kobedi AME Zion Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region have boycotted classes indefinitely following the death of the school’s head teacher, amid claims that an alleged curse invoked by a student may have contributed to the deaths.

The head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another teacher reportedly died under sudden circumstances, sparking fear and tension within the school community.

The boycott, which began on Monday, May 18, 2026, has left pupils stranded, with many seen roaming the community during school hours.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Kobedi, near Chiraa, revealed that all classrooms were locked, with no teachers or pupils present on the premises.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said the deaths were linked to an alleged curse said to have been invoked by a student over accusations of extortion by school authorities.

A community member claimed that local beliefs surrounding the deity associated with the curse had heightened fear among staff, contributing to the decision to stay away from the school.

“We are reliably informed that teachers have resolved to boycott classes and register their displeasure about the present happenings in the school,” the resident said.

A teacher at the school confirmed that staff had collectively agreed not to return to the classroom until the alleged curse is revoked, a situation that has effectively shut down academic activity in the area.

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