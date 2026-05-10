NTC reveals over 42,000 teachers in Ghana are unqualified

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The National Teaching Council (NTC) has disclosed that more than 42,000 teachers currently working in basic and senior high schools across Ghana do not possess professional teaching qualifications.

According to the Council, a nationwide survey conducted in schools revealed that about 12,279 teachers in senior high schools are unqualified, while more than 30,000 others are teaching in basic schools without the required professional certification.

Speaking to the media in Kumasi during a matriculation ceremony for students pursuing a Special Postgraduate Diploma in Education, the Director in charge of Licensing and Registration at the NTC, Francis Addai, said the situation has compelled the Council to introduce an 18-week fast-track teacher education programme.

“We conducted a nationwide survey in Senior High Schools and discovered that about 12,279 teachers currently in classrooms do not possess professional qualifications. In basic schools, the number exceeds 30,000,” he stated.

Mr Addai explained that the programme is being organised in partnership with the University of Cape Coast, the University of Education, Winneba, the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Valley View University, and the University for Development Studies.

According to him, the initiative will enable graduates who are already teaching to obtain professional certification and teaching licences as required by law.

“To address the situation, the NTC has partnered with five universities to roll out a fast-track Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme for graduates. The initiative will enable participants to obtain teaching licences from the NTC in line with legal requirements,” he added.

The first batch of the programme is already underway, with about 1,400 teachers enrolled and expected to complete their training in August this year.

Registration for the second cohort is expected to begin in June, with classes scheduled to commence in September.

Mr Addai noted that the programme has been heavily subsidised at a cost of GH¢5,000 for two semesters, describing it as the shortest and most affordable route for teachers seeking professional status.

He further warned that under existing regulations, teachers without professional qualifications and licences cannot continue to remain in the teaching service.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education as part of efforts to improve teaching standards nationwide.

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