NPP to hold ‘Yen Suro Ahunahuna’ protest in Sunyani over party official’s arrest

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to stage a protest today, Wednesday, April 22, in Sunyani, a move expected to heighten political tensions in the Bono Region.
The demonstration, dubbed the “Yen Suro Ahunahuna” demonstration—an Akan phrase meaning “We are not afraid of intimidation”—is expected to attract party supporters, sympathisers and residents from across the region.
The protest follows the arrest of the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the party, Abubakar Yakubu, popularly known as Baba Amando.
According to party officials, his detention has sparked concern among members, who argue that the circumstances surrounding the arrest raise questions about the protection of fundamental human rights, including freedom of speech and political expression.
Regional executives of the NPP have described the arrest as troubling and are calling for greater transparency from law enforcement authorities.
They maintain that the protest is not only about the arrest of Baba Amando but also a broader call to safeguard democratic principles and civil liberties in the country.
The party says the demonstration will provide a platform to highlight concerns over what it describes as growing threats to constitutional rights and the rule of law.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the protest remains peaceful and orderly.
Police have also urged participants to cooperate with security personnel and comply with laws governing public demonstrations.
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