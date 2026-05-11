GNFS College marks International Firefighters’ Day with memorial ceremony

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service College has commemorated International Firefighters’ Day 2026 with a colourful and solemn ceremony held in honour of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The event brought together management, personnel, staff and invited guests for a series of activities, including a guard of honour, a coin-laying ceremony and a memorial service to pay tribute to fallen officers for their sacrifice and dedication to national service.
Speaking during the ceremony, Commandant of the College, James Christian N K Ankrah, condemned attacks on firefighters and the destruction of fire service equipment, describing such acts as a threat to public safety and emergency response efforts across the country.
He further reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to discipline, professionalism and high-quality training for fire officers, while urging firefighters to remain committed to their duties and continue serving the nation with dedication and integrity.
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