National

GNFS College marks International Firefighters’ Day with memorial ceremony

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 May 2026 5:09pm
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The Ghana National Fire Service College has commemorated International Firefighters’ Day 2026 with a colourful and solemn ceremony held in honour of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event brought together management, personnel, staff and invited guests for a series of activities, including a guard of honour, a coin-laying ceremony and a memorial service to pay tribute to fallen officers for their sacrifice and dedication to national service.

Speaking during the ceremony, Commandant of the College, James Christian N K Ankrah, condemned attacks on firefighters and the destruction of fire service equipment, describing such acts as a threat to public safety and emergency response efforts across the country.

He further reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to discipline, professionalism and high-quality training for fire officers, while urging firefighters to remain committed to their duties and continue serving the nation with dedication and integrity.

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