No casualties recorded in GRIDCo Akosombo substation fire — GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully contained a major fire outbreak at the GRIDCo Substation within the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam Complex in the Eastern Region, with no casualties recorded.

In a Facebook post by the GNFS National Headquarters on Friday, April 24, the Service said it received a distress call at 1409 hours on Thursday, April 23, reporting a fire at the facility.

“The fire, which started around 1400 hours from a DC panel at the switchyard, escalated after an explosion in the switchover room,” the GNFS stated.

According to the service, initial efforts by facility supervisors to control the blaze using portable fire extinguishers provided only temporary relief before the situation worsened amid thick smoke.

The GNFS noted that a coordinated emergency response was mounted by personnel drawn from five fire stations. “Firefighters from Akosombo, Akuse, Somanya, Kpong, and Kpeki Fire Stations, numbering 66 personnel and led by DO II Isaac Gyamera Aboagye, with three fire pumps, mounted a coordinated response,” the statement said, adding that "the firefighters succeeded in containing the blaze at 1453 hours and were subsequently brought under control at 1851 hours and fully extinguished at 1900 hours."

While the fire caused extensive damage to key installations at the substation, the service confirmed that no lives were lost. “Although the powerhouse and its contents, including power cables, control panels, and switches, were destroyed, no casualties were recorded,” the GNFS stated.

It further added that firefighters were able to prevent further spread and protect critical infrastructure in the area. “Firefighters also salvaged pylons with overhead transmission power lines from the fire ruins,” the statement noted.

Following the incident, the Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong visited the scene on Friday morning to assess the extent of damage and guide further safety interventions.

“The Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, and the Director of Operations visited the scene early this morning to assess the damage and determine further safety measures,” the Service said, adding that investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire.

The GNFS assured the public that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.

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