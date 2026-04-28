Domestic fires slightly up due to slum structures – GNFS

Audio By Carbonatix
Assistant Chief Fire Officer II Rashid Nisawu, Regional Fire Officer, has clarified that the recent rise in domestic fires is largely linked to informal housing structures.
According to him, the increase is not alarming but reflects the inclusion of fires from wooden structures, kiosks, containers, and slum dwellings in official records.
Domestic fire outbreaks in Greater Accra have risen by 24.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, April 28, he said: “Normally, when we record fires, we include wooden structures and slum dwellings. These have contributed to the slight increase in domestic fires. It’s not something that should make everyone panic."
He noted that analysis of the data shows most domestic fire incidents originate from such informal settlements where residents often use makeshift structures as homes.
The officer also highlighted a rise in vehicular fires, revealing that 27 cases were recorded in the first quarter of this year compared to 19 cases during the same period last year—an increase of 42 percent.
He attributed this to a lack of basic fire safety equipment in vehicles. “Most vehicle owners do not have fire extinguishers to quickly tackle fires when they occur,” he said.
To address the issue, he disclosed that he has personally visited major transport terminals, including VVIP and VIP stations, to educate drivers on fire safety and the importance of keeping extinguishers.
He advised car owners to invest in dry chemical powder extinguishers, which cost between GH¢200 and GH¢250, describing them as an essential safety measure.
“If you can afford a car, you should be able to afford an extinguisher. It can make all the difference in an emergency,” he added.
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