Firefighters undergo specialised training amid rising attacks at emergency scenes

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), on Monday launched a “Train-the-Trainer” security programme.

It was aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of fire service personnel, particularly within the Fire Police Unit.

The three-week training, beginning this month, will be held at the Fire Academy and Training School in Jamestown, Accra.

It forms part of efforts to retool personnel to respond to emerging security threats at emergency scenes.

Addressing participants at the opening ceremony, the Head of the Military Police Unit of the GAF, Lieutenant Colonel Jacqueline Galley, underscored the importance of inter-agency collaboration in national security.

She noted that while the GNFS remained central to fire prevention, rescue, and disaster management, the changing nature of threats required officers to develop broader competencies, including basic policing, intelligence gathering, VIP protection, and operational tactics.

Lt Col Galley urged participants to approach the training with discipline and professionalism, stressing that the Ghana Military Police Training School was known for its high standards.

“The knowledge and skills you acquire will be invaluable in supporting national security operations and emergency response situations,” she said.

The training would also deepen cooperation between the two institutions.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, described the programme as a critical step in repositioning the Fire Police Unit, which was established in 1992 primarily to maintain internal discipline.

She revealed that after initial trainings conducted by the military in 1993 and 1998, the unit had not undergone any formal re-training for decades, creating a significant capacity gap.

Mrs Ntow Sarpong said recent incidents of attacks on firefighters at emergency scenes had necessitated a shift in strategy, with the Fire Police Unit now being rebranded into a more robust operational force.

“Some firefighters have been harassed, assaulted, and obstructed by hostile individuals during operations. This must stop,” she said.

She explained that under the new framework, Fire Police personnel would serve as the first line of defence at incident scenes, tasked with protecting firefighters, securing equipment, controlling crowds and traffic, and addressing security threats.

Participants would be trained in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, defensive tactics, physical security, report writing, and professional ethics.

Mrs Ntow Sarpong charged the trainees not only to master the skills but also to transfer knowledge to colleagues across all regions, as part of a broader capacity-building strategy.

She expressed appreciation to the Ghana Armed Forces, particularly the Military Police, for their continued support and expertise in enhancing discipline and operational effectiveness within the fire service.

She assured that the training would be institutionalised and conducted every six months to ensure sustained capacity development.

The Fire Police Unit, created in October 1992, initially focused on enforcing discipline within the service but has increasingly become relevant in managing security at fire scenes, especially in urban centres where crowd control and hostility towards emergency responders have become recurring challenges.

The Ghana Armed Forces, through its Military Police Unit, has historically supported civil institutions with training in security, discipline, and operational coordination.

Recent reports of attacks on emergency responders in Ghana highlight the growing risks faced by firefighters, reinforcing the need for integrated security training and inter-agency cooperation to safeguard both personnel and the public.

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