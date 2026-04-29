Declare galamsey a public health emergency now — Paediatric Society urges gov’t

The Vice President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG), Dr Emmanuel Oppong, has called on the government to declare illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, a public health emergency to enable a coordinated national response.

Speaking on JoyFM’s Super Morning Show on April 29, Dr Oppong raised concerns about the growing health risks associated with environmental pollution caused by illegal mining activities, stressing that the absence of an official declaration could weaken efforts to mobilise resources and response systems.

He questioned the effectiveness of national response mechanisms when public health threats are not formally recognised, noting that official declarations are critical for activating coordinated action among government institutions and stakeholders.

“What happens when we have a public health emergency, and we don’t take the powers of government, institutions and stakeholders to mobilise resources?” he asked.

Dr Oppong supported earlier calls by health professionals for galamsey to be formally classified as a public health emergency, arguing that the scale and severity of its impact demand urgent and structured intervention.

He also emphasised the importance of proactive, community-based interventions, including health screening exercises in mining-affected areas.

“We need to go into communities, screen them and help them out,” he said, highlighting the role of early detection and public health outreach in reducing long-term health risks associated with environmental pollution.

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