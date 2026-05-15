Bono Regional Minister calls for arrest of persons using names of gov’t appointees for galamsey

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has urged chiefs and residents in the Bono Region to arrest anyone who uses the names of government appointees to engage in illegal mining, commonly known as “galamsey.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to intensifying the fight against illegal mining across the region, warning that no individual or group will be spared if found engaging in the practice.

He further called on community members to remain vigilant and to arrest and hand over to the police anyone who claims to be operating under the instruction or protection of the Minister or any other government official.

Speaking during an accounting-to-the-people tour in the Berekum West District, the Minister said illegal mining continues to pose serious threats to the environment, water bodies, and farmlands, making decisive action necessary.

He stressed that security agencies and relevant authorities have been directed to clamp down on all illegal mining operations in the Bono Region to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

He cautioned residents against individuals who may attempt to use the names of government officials, including his own, to carry out illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Akwaboa also reiterated that any contractor who receives payment for a government project but fails to execute the work will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

He cited the case involving Kofi Akpaloo, who was allegedly awarded a contract for the construction of a five-kilometre road in the Berekum West District but failed to execute the project despite receiving payment. According to the Regional Minister, EOCO is handling the matter and legal action will soon be taken.

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