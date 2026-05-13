Mustapha Gbande says illegal mining under control despite persistent challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, says although illegal mining activities remain a challenge in parts of the country, government interventions have considerably reduced the scale of the problem.
According to him, efforts to tackle galamsey have focused heavily on protecting forest reserves, water bodies and regulating small-scale mining activities.
He explained that authorities have deployed specialised enforcement teams to clamp down on illegal operations, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas.
Mr Gbande said the government’s broader strategy also includes regularising small-scale mining through community mining schemes and cooperative groups to promote responsible mining practices and proper land reclamation after operations.
He stressed that the objective was not to abolish small-scale mining altogether, but to ensure it is conducted within the confines of the law and environmental regulations.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Tuesday, May 12, Gbande stated that the dedicated anti-galamsey taskforce had been effective in restricting illegal activities around rivers and forests.
“Galamsey has not ended. But we’ve been able to reduce it drastically,” he said, adding that the specialised team deployed to protect water bodies and forest reserves had been performing “very, very well”.
He further maintained that law enforcement agencies would continue pursuing offenders irrespective of their political affiliations, noting that some individuals were still engaging in illegal mining despite ongoing crackdowns.
He said the existence of such activities reinforced the need for continuous enforcement and strict application of the law.
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