We have a failed emergency care system – Vicky Bright

Vicky Bright, an international corporate lawyer and entrepreneur, has described Ghana’s emergency healthcare system as failed following the release of the investigative report into the death of Charles Amissah.

Speaking on the Newsfile programme on Saturday, May 9, she said the findings of the report exposed deep weaknesses in the country’s emergency response and referral structures.

“We have a failed emergency care system,” Bright stated during the programme, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Amissah’s death revealed serious institutional shortcomings that should alarm the nation.

She maintained that the fact the case had been described as avoidable demonstrated that the healthcare system had failed to provide timely intervention despite the involvement of several major health facilities.

“As for me, this case should disturb every Ghanaian because no one can know when we will also be needing this help and it won’t. As it has been described as avoidable, which means it wasn’t a natural death and it is a failure that we should all be concerned about,” she said.

Madam Bright added that the tragedy reflected broader systemic challenges rather than an isolated lapse by a single institution.

The official investigative report concluded that the 29-year-old engineer did not die from the initial accident injuries but from delayed emergency care and what investigators termed medical neglect.

According to the findings, he remained alive and treatable during multiple referrals between hospitals before eventually dying without receiving the required intervention.

The report has reignited national debate over Ghana’s “no-bed syndrome”, emergency preparedness, and accountability within the healthcare system, with renewed calls for urgent reforms to prevent future avoidable deaths.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.