Beyond access: The hidden dangers lurking in sanitary pads – A call for safer menstrual hygiene

Every month, millions of women and girls across Ghana silently place a sanitary pad against their most sensitive skin trusting it to protect their dignity, health, and mobility. Yet, in our national conversation about menstrual equity, one critical question remains dangerously underexplored: Are these pads truly safe?

As we celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day each year on May 28th with campaigns to “keep girls in school” and “end period poverty,” we rightly focus on access. Donations flood our communities from individuals, celebrities, influencers to groups. Philanthropists brand their own pads. Government distributes free sanitary products in senior high schools. Social media buzzes with empowerment slogans. However, behind the noble noise lies a troubling silence about what’s inside the pad.

What’s in Your Pad? The Chemistry of Comfort

When you tear open a sanitary pad, the soft, white, “fresh-smelling” product may seem harmless. But its fluffiness often comes from paper pulp, bleached using chlorine or chlorine dioxide. This process produces dioxins and furans toxic by-products classified as persistent organic pollutants (POPs) by the World Health Organization (WHO). These chemicals are known endocrine disruptors and potential carcinogens, capable of bioaccumulating in body fat over time.

Even at low levels, dioxins have been linked to reproductive disorders, hormonal imbalances, and immune system suppression. And when such a pad is worn for 4–8 hours in a warm, moist environment your vulvar skin, which is highly permeable can absorb these substances directly into your bloodstream.

Many pads also contain layers of plastic: polyethylene in the backing, polypropylene in the top sheet, and adhesives made from synthetic polymers. These materials create a microclimate that traps heat and moisture ideal conditions for bacterial and fungal growth. This may explain why so many women report unexplained itching, rashes, or recurrent yeast infections after prolonged use of certain brands.

The Scented Trap: Fragrance as a Mask for Toxins

Walk into any pharmacy or market, and you’ll see pads labeled “lavender fresh,” “aloe cool,” or “whisper clean.” These fragrances are not just marketing they’re chemical cocktails. The term “fragrance” on a product label can legally conceal hundreds of undisclosed chemicals, including phthalates, which are linked to developmental, reproductive, and hormonal harm

Yet, women are rarely warned. We’re taught to associate scent with cleanliness, not toxicity. But our vulvas don’t need perfumes. In fact, they’re self-regulating ecosystems. Introducing synthetic fragrances can disrupt the natural pH balance, increasing the risk of infections like bacterial vaginosis. Ever felt unexplained itching or a rash after using a particular brand? You are not imagining things my sister. Did we run from our grandmothers and aunties type of reusable cloth pads “Amoasen” in the Akan language just to fall in the modern-day disposable and aesthetically pleasing trap?

The Donation Dilemma: Good Intentions, Unknown Consequences

No one denies the importance of pad donations. Girls should never miss school because they can’t afford menstrual products. But access without safety is a dangerous trade-off. Today, individuals, celebrities, and NGOs travel to manufacturing hubs in China, India, and Turkey to source cheaply branded pads. To cut costs, many opt for recycled pulp, heavy bleaching, synthetic fragrances, and thin plastic layers. These pads are often stored for months in hot, humid shipping containers and warehouses before being distributed in rural communities.

Worse, many donated pads lack clear batch numbers, expiry dates, or manufacturer details. Some are printed in foreign scripts. Others have dates smudged or missing entirely. A 2022 study by the Ghana Standards Authority found that over 30% of sanitary pads sampled in open markets had no visible expiry date. Expired pads can degrade losing adhesive strength, developing mold, or releasing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) when opened. Yet, recipients often grateful and with no alternatives use them without question.

Market Realities: Pads Under the Sun, Dust, and Neglect

Visit any open market in Accra, Techiman, Bolgatanga, or Ho. You’ll find sanitary pads displayed under the scorching sun, stacked on dusty wooden tables, or stored in damp backrooms. Vendors wipe packages with cloths before selling too late to eliminate microbial contamination. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana requires all medical devices, including sanitary pads, to be registered and meet safety standards. But post-market surveillance is leave more questions unanswered. Once a product clears import, there’s little follow-up on storage, shelf life, or retail conditions. This regulatory gap puts women at risk. A pad that was safe at manufacture may become hazardous by the time it reaches the user.

A Personal Wake-Up Call: When a Pad Burned My Skin

I once used a widely available, affordable brand. By the second day, my skin was red, inflamed, and sore. I blamed myself “Am I too sensitive?” But when I switched to an unscented, organic brand, the irritation vanished.

Later, I learned about superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) like sodium polyacrylate used in many pads to increase absorbency. While generally considered safe, SAPs can cause contact dermatitis in some individuals, especially when combined with heat and prolonged wear. I also discovered that fragrance is one of the top five allergens in personal care products. Yet, women are not taught to read labels or test products. We’re taught to be grateful never discerning.

What Women Can Do: A Woman-to-Woman Guide to Safer Pads

1. Read the Label: Even if the pad is free. Look for: manufacturer name, country of origin, batch number, and clear expiry date. No information? Be cautious.

2. Avoid Fragrances: “Fresh scent” is not hygiene. Choose unscented pads. Your vulva doesn’t need perfume.

3. Seek Transparency: Some brands now advertise “chlorine-free bleaching,” “no recycled materials,” or “100% organic cotton.” These are safer choices.

4. Test Before You Trust: Buy a small pack first. Use it for one cycle. Watch for itching, burning, or unusual discharge.

5. Store Pads Properly: Keep them in a dry, cool place, not in a humid bathroom where mold can grow.

6. Change Frequently: Every 4–6 hours or as often as your flow will require. No pad no matter how “super-absorbent” should stay on all day.

A Call to Action: From Access to Safety

We must expand our menstrual justice agenda. It’s not enough to ask, “Do girls have pads?” We must also ask, “Are the pads safe?”

To the FDA Ghana: Strengthen post-market surveillance. Test pads for dioxins, phthalates, VOCs, and microbial contamination. Enforce clear labeling and expiry dates. Ban the sale of expired or unlabeled products.

To NGOs and Donors: Do not prioritize cost over safety. Demand Certificates of Analysis (CoA) from manufacturers. Source chlorine-free, fragrance-free, and clearly dated pads. Your goodwill must not come at the cost of women’s health.

To Manufacturers and Importers: Be transparent. Publish ingredient lists. Invest in safer materials. Label honestly.

To Women and Girls: You have the right to ask questions. Your body is not a dumping ground for unsafe products. Break the silence. Share your experiences. Demand better.

Conclusion: Dignity Without Safety Is No Dignity at All

Menstrual hygiene is not just about access. It’s about health, safety, and bodily autonomy. We cannot empower girls with pads that may harm them. We cannot claim to protect dignity while ignoring the chemicals touching our most intimate skin. Let this be the year we start a new conversation one that goes beyond donation and into discernment. Because every woman deserves not just a pad, but a safe pad.

#A sister thinking out loud

References

[1] World Health Organization (WHO). (2023). Dioxins and their effects on human health. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dioxins-and-their-effects-on-human-health

[2] Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). (2020). Toxicological Profile for Chlorinated Dibenzo-p-Dioxins. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

[3] Dodson, R. E., et al. (2012). Endocrine Disruptors and Asthma-Associated Chemicals in Consumer Products. Environmental Health Perspectives, 120(7), 935–943. https://doi.org/10.1289/ehp.1104052

[4] Ghana Standards Authority (GSA). (2022). Market Surveillance Report on Sanitary Products. Unpublished internal audit.

[5] Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana. (2021). Guidelines for Registration of Medical Devices. https://www.fdag.gov.gh

[6] National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). (1994). Potential Health and Safety Hazards Associated with Sanitary Products. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

[7] Schnuch, A., et al. (2007). Frequency of sensitization to fragrance allergens: a meta-analysis on European baseline populations (1995–2007)*. Contact Dermatitis, 57(1), 1–9. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0536.2007.01116.x

By Dorcas Zenabu Seidu

Program Manager - Public Health Nursing/Midwife – Office of Director Nursing and Midwifery, Ghana Health Service.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.