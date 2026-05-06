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UK Fire Aid donates fire tender, equipment to GNFS to boost emergency response

Source: MyJoyOnline.com  
  6 May 2026 11:14pm
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The Ghana National Fire Service has received a fire tender and additional firefighting equipment from Fire Aid UK in a ceremony held at the Accra International Airport.

The brief but significant event brought together officials from Ghana and the United Kingdom, highlighting continued international cooperation aimed at strengthening fire and rescue operations in Ghana.

Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, the Chief Fire Officer of the GNFS, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sapong, and several directors of the Service.

The UK delegation included Robert MacDougall, Chief Fire Officer at Oxfordshire County Council, and Storms Menri.

The donation forms part of broader support from UK Fire Aid to enhance the capacity of the GNFS, improve operational readiness, and strengthen emergency response systems across the country.

Officials say the equipment will play a key role in improving firefighting efficiency and response to emergencies nationwide.

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