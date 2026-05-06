Four burnt to death in head-on collision at Anyinasin Junction

Four people have been confirmed dead after a devastating head-on collision between two vehicles at Anyinasin Junction on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, which resulted in a fierce fire that destroyed both vehicles.

The crash involved a Hyundai Mighty truck (GE 1913-16) travelling from Asamankese towards Bunso and a Man Diesel trailer (GS 236-12) heading from Kumasi to Accra.

This was contained in a statement filed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Eastern Region, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Eyewitnesses say the trailer allegedly veered off its lane, colliding head-on with the truck and forcing it off the road into a nearby bush, the statement noted.

The impact triggered an intense fire that rapidly engulfed both vehicles. The Ghana National Fire Service says it received a distress call at 05:49 hrs and arrived at the scene at 06:00 hrs, but the fire had already reached a fully developed stage.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 06:25 hrs and fully extinguished it at 06:50 hrs. However, four occupants trapped inside the Hyundai truck were burnt beyond recognition.

One female victim, who was rescued from the wreckage by bystanders before firefighters arrived, is currently receiving treatment at the Akim Asafo Health Centre. Three occupants of the trailer reportedly escaped unhurt before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

"The four (4) badly charred bodies in the Hyundai truck were recovered by firefighters and handed over to the Police for preservation and further investigation. The cause of the crash and subsequent fire remains under investigation."

The GNFS has meanwhile commended its personnel for their swift response and urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to road safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

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