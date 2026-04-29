GNFS contains raging fire at Kabanye in Wa Municipality

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Upper West Region has successfully brought under control a raging fire that broke out at Kabanye in the Wa Municipality, opposite Mummy’s Kitchen, following a swift emergency response.
The fire service received a distress call and promptly dispatched firefighters to the scene, where they found the blaze rapidly spreading across the roofing of a compound house and nearby shops.
The situation was worsened by the absence of gable walls, which allowed the fire to spread more quickly between structures.
Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to battle the inferno, with additional support from a private water tanker to boost the water supply.
Through coordinated efforts, the team managed to contain the fire before it could spread further and eventually extinguished it.
Authorities have confirmed that while the fire caused significant damage to property, no casualties have been reported.
The cause of the outbreak is currently under investigation by the Ghana National Fire Service.
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