GNFS begins investigation after Monte Carlo fire disaster at Tema

Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ebenezer Yenzu, has provided details on the fire outbreak that gutted parts of Monte Carlo at Tema Community 10, confirming that the situation was brought under control after a coordinated firefighting operation.

According to him, they had to deploy five fire appliances to battle the blaze that gutted Monte Carlo, a popular pub at Tema Community 10, eventually bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures.

According to a fire official, the control room received a distress call shortly after 7:00 am on Friday reporting a fire outbreak at the facility.

A first appliance was immediately dispatched from the Motorway Fire Station, and upon arrival, firefighters assessed the intensity of the blaze and quickly requested reinforcements.

“Even before they got there, looking at the smoke and how the fire was blazing, they called for assistance,” an official explained.

Two additional appliances were subsequently deployed from the Industrial Area and Tema Regional Headquarters, followed by further support from the Ashaiman and New Town Fire Stations, bringing the total to five units at the scene.

Firefighters say the rapid spread of the flames made containment difficult, necessitating efforts to prevent the fire from extending to nearby structures.

“We had to ensure it does not affect adjoining buildings,” the official noted.

The fire was brought under control around 7:40 am, with full extinguishing achieved at approximately 9:34 am.

Officials confirm that while the Monte Carlo pub suffered extensive damage, an adjacent restaurant was also affected by the blaze. A restaurant located at the rear of the property was partially impacted.

However, firefighters were able to salvage two office spaces within the facility, including a safe retrieved from the scene.

The GNFS says it will leave personnel at the site to secure the area and commence investigations into the cause of the fire, warning against tampering with evidence.

“We are cordoning off the place so that nobody interferes with the investigation,” the official said.

Authorities further confirmed that no casualties were recorded in the incident.

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