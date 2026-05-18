Photos: GNFS honours Director of Logistics DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye after 36 years of dedicated service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service on Friday, May 15, organised a ceremonial pull-out parade to honour its outgoing Director of Logistics, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye, following her distinguished 36-year career with the Service.
The event drew senior officials of the Service, officers from other security institutions, as well as relatives and friends, all of whom gathered to celebrate her immense contribution to the advancement of the Ghana National Fire Service.
During her tenure, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye played a significant role in supervising several infrastructure and operational projects that have reportedly strengthened the operational capacity and efficiency of the Service.
Below are some photos:
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