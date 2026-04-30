Audio By Carbonatix
The leadership of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has continued its regional engagement tour in the Central Region, led by Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale, alongside Deputy CEO (Finance & Administration) Prisca Sedinam Kekeshie, Deputy CEO (Operations) Abubakari Saana Abdul-Kudus, and other members of management.
As part of the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, to seek his blessings and permission for their activities within the region.
The engagement brought together staff for open interaction, reflection, and renewed focus on the Agency’s mandate. Staff members shared their experiences and expressed confidence in the leadership direction and ongoing reforms.
Speaking during the session, the CEO commended staff for their commitment and performance since his appointment, noting that their efforts are evident in the increasing number of beneficiaries under the Agency’s various programmes.
He stressed that while expanding opportunities for young people remains a core priority, staff welfare is equally important and will continue to receive attention under his leadership.
Deputy CEO (Operations) Abubakari Saana Abdul-Kudus urged staff to remain disciplined, dedicated, and professional in the discharge of their duties, emphasising that consistency and hard work are key to sustaining the Agency’s impact.
The engagement ended with a renewed sense of commitment between leadership and staff to strengthen service delivery, improve working conditions, and expand opportunities for youth empowerment across the country.
Latest Stories
-
Former GWL MD begins constituency tour ahead of Savannah NPP chairmanship race
5 minutes
-
YEA leadership engages Central Region staff, reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment and staff welfare
16 minutes
-
Two dead, 2 in police custody after foiled robbery on Yapei–Tamale Highway
17 minutes
-
BoG warns inflation battle far from over despite stability gains
31 minutes
-
Akosombo 5th unit commissioned to strengthen national power supply – Energy Minister
35 minutes
-
Multimedia Group rolls out mega May Day Egg Sale, promises unbeatable prices
46 minutes
-
CCCFS praises EPA Ghana for publishing 233 EIA reports, urges deeper access at district level
56 minutes
-
Ghanaians should be advised against non-essential travel to South Africa – Minority
58 minutes
-
Government lifts curfew on Gushegu District communities following improved security
1 hour
-
NACOC intercepts 5 million opiod tablets of tapentadol in major drug bust
1 hour
-
Ghana engages American aircraft manufacturer Boeing in renewed push to relaunch national carrier
1 hour
-
Leadership at Beloved Tanyigbe: Togbe Etoi Kodzo II speaks on his 9th Anniversary of Enstoolment
1 hour
-
E&P’s gold sale vindicates Damang bid – Sammy Gyamfi
1 hour
-
Employers urged to use AI to improve safety workplace
1 hour
-
NDPC chair calls for creation of auto zones to restore spatial planning discipline
1 hour