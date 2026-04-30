YEA leadership engages Central Region staff, reaffirms commitment to youth empowerment and staff welfare

The leadership of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has continued its regional engagement tour in the Central Region, led by Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale, alongside Deputy CEO (Finance & Administration) Prisca Sedinam Kekeshie, Deputy CEO (Operations) Abubakari Saana Abdul-Kudus, and other members of management.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, to seek his blessings and permission for their activities within the region.

The engagement brought together staff for open interaction, reflection, and renewed focus on the Agency’s mandate. Staff members shared their experiences and expressed confidence in the leadership direction and ongoing reforms.

Speaking during the session, the CEO commended staff for their commitment and performance since his appointment, noting that their efforts are evident in the increasing number of beneficiaries under the Agency’s various programmes.

He stressed that while expanding opportunities for young people remains a core priority, staff welfare is equally important and will continue to receive attention under his leadership.

Deputy CEO (Operations) Abubakari Saana Abdul-Kudus urged staff to remain disciplined, dedicated, and professional in the discharge of their duties, emphasising that consistency and hard work are key to sustaining the Agency’s impact.

The engagement ended with a renewed sense of commitment between leadership and staff to strengthen service delivery, improve working conditions, and expand opportunities for youth empowerment across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.