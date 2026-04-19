National

Minority raises alarm over costly staff transfers at NPRA

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  19 April 2026 11:52am
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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The Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has expressed concern over what he describes as the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s deliberate silence on alleged politically motivated staff transfers costing nearly GHS 1 million.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, April 19, he said the Authority’s failure to respond to the allegation in its official statement was deeply troubling.

According to him, the issue represents one of the most serious concerns raised, yet it was completely ignored.

“It is particularly telling that in their entire response, the NPRA chose to address several issues but completely avoided one of the most serious allegations,” he said.

“Not a word was offered—no denial, no clarification, no justification.”

Mr Assafuah argued that such silence cannot be dismissed as oversight, describing it instead as a calculated attempt to avoid scrutiny.

“This silence is not accidental. It is deliberate,” he stressed.

He insisted that Ghanaian workers, whose pension contributions fund the Authority, have a right to understand why such transfers are being undertaken at significant cost. “Silence, in this instance, cannot be mistaken for innocence,” he added.

The MP called for full disclosure on the matter, warning that unexplained expenditure within the pensions sector undermines public trust and raises broader governance concerns.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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