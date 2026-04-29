NPRA’s digital revolution: How technology is reshaping Ghana’s pension sector

Chris Boadi-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of NPRA

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) is ushering Ghana’s pension industry into a new digital era through one of its most ambitious reforms yet—the development of the Pensions Digital Ecosystem (PDE).

Designed as an integrated digital platform, the PDE will centralise and modernise every aspect of Ghana’s pension administration system.

Once fully operational, the platform will enable seamless digital registration of contributors, contribution payments through mobile money and fintech platforms, real-time tracking of contributions and benefits, and biometric verification through the Ghana Card. It will also strengthen supervisory and reporting capabilities for regulators.

The goal is to create a pension system that is more inclusive, transparent and efficient.

For contributors, it means easier access and better visibility over their pension savings.

For employers and service providers, it means smoother transactions and fewer administrative bottlenecks. And for regulators, it offers stronger oversight and data-driven decision-making.

The PDE represents a significant shift toward a modern pension administration system that aligns with Ghana’s broader digitalisation agenda.

At a time when financial technology is transforming industries across the world, NPRA’s digital innovation places Ghana’s pension sector on a path toward global best practice.

With the PDE, the future of pensions in Ghana is becoming smarter, faster and more accessible.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.