Vincent Assafuah accuses NPRA of blocking transparency, defying RTI law

Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has accused the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) of deliberately obstructing transparency by refusing to comply with a formal Right to Information (RTI) request.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, April 19, the MP said his March 17, 2026 request sought “specific and verifiable data” on the management of Ghana’s pension space but was unjustifiably rejected.

According to him, the Authority relied on principles from the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS) to deny the request, a move he described as legally flawed.

The lawmaker stressed that such principles are not binding under Ghanaian law and cannot override the provisions of the RTI Act.

“When a public authority refuses lawful disclosure, it raises more questions than it answers,” Assafuah stated, arguing that the refusal points to deeper governance concerns within the pensions regulator.

He maintained that his actions were grounded in his constitutional oversight responsibilities as a legislator.

The MP further criticised the NPRA’s public response to his claims, noting that while the Authority described his concerns as “false and misleading,” it failed to directly address the core issues raised. He argued that the response instead “confirms them, exposes gaps, and raises even more troubling questions.”

Mr Assafuah concluded that transparency in pension management is non-negotiable, insisting that “the Ghanaian worker deserves full disclosure on how their retirement funds are being handled.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.