Assafuah accuses Majority Chief Whip of misleading law students

Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah has accused Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor of misleading prospective law students over reforms to legal education and the proposed abolition of Ghana School of Law entrance examinations.

In a strongly worded statement, Assafuah referenced an earlier television interview granted by the Majority Chief Whip, during which students were allegedly assured that entrance examinations had been scrapped. He questioned whether those statements were now false in light of the IEC’s directive fixing July 31, 2026 for the exams.

“Did he lie through his teeth when he asked students to trust him on his word that for this academic season and subsequent ones, there would not be any entrance exams?” Assafuah asked. He further criticised the Majority Chief Whip for describing concerns raised by students and critics as “hearsay” and “politically convenient assumptions”.

The MP argued that a leader with significant legal and parliamentary experience should have appreciated that legislative procedures on legal education reforms had not been fully completed before making public assurances. “A leader who conducts himself in this manner raises serious concerns about judgment, credibility, and responsibility,” he stated.

Assafuah also challenged Dafeamekpor’s claim that there had been no official announcement regarding entrance examinations, insisting that institutions including the KNUST Faculty of Law had already adjusted academic schedules in response to the IEC directive. He urged government to either withdraw the examination requirement or extend the deadline to allow students enough preparation time.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.