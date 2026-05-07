National

Vincent Assafuah endorses Nana B for NPP First Vice Chairmanship

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  7 May 2026 2:17pm
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Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has thrown his support behind the bid of Nana B for the position of National First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), describing him as a bold and experienced figure capable of strengthening the party’s internal cohesion.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, May 7, highlighting Nana B’s suitability for the role, Mr Assafuah said he has consistently demonstrated courage and resilience, particularly in moments of political pressure and confrontation.

According to him, Nana B remains firm and focused even under what he described as undue attacks from political opponents.

He noted that the aspirant embodies a combination of boldness, passion and political experience, qualities he believes are essential for leadership at the national executive level of the party.

Mr Assafuah argued that such attributes make Nana B well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the NPP’s organisational strength.

Reaffirming his endorsement, the Old Tafo MP said Nana B’s leadership style reflects the determination required to defend and advance the interests of the party.

He urged delegates to consider his track record as they prepare to make key decisions on the party’s national leadership structure.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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