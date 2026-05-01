Government showing ‘selective reasoning’ on legal education reforms – Assafuah

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Vincent Ekow Assafuah has accused the government of inconsistency and selective reasoning over legal education reforms, following controversy surrounding the Ghana School of Law entrance examinations.
According to Assafuah, the government has attempted to hide behind constitutional and procedural explanations after earlier assuring students that entrance examinations would no longer apply.
He argued that the same urgency displayed in passing other government legislation had suddenly disappeared when it came to issues affecting students.
“That is not constitutional consistency. That is selective reasoning,” the Old Tafo MP stated. “When it suited his government, urgency was never a problem.”
Assafuah cited the passage of several pieces of legislation, including the Goldbod Act, the Energy Sector Levies Amendment Bill and the Sports Fund legislation, all of which he said moved swiftly through Parliament and received presidential assent within short periods.
He maintained that government leaders had failed to demonstrate accountability in the ongoing legal education controversy.
“The issue is simple. Assurances were given. Students relied on them. Those assurances have now proven unreliable,” he stressed.
He also reaffirmed his support for prospective law students, declaring: “To my brothers and sisters in law faculties, your cause is my resolution. Until justice is meted to you, I shall not relent nor bend.”
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