Vincent Assafuah raises red flags over sole-sourced contracts at NPRA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised concerns over what he describes as excessive reliance on sole sourcing by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), warning that the practice risks undermining transparency and value for money.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, April 19, Mr Assafuah pointed to several high-value transactions, including a GH¢4.2 million consultancy engagement and a vehicle procurement arrangement valued at over GH¢17 million and $160,000, which he said were executed through sole sourcing.
He questioned the justification for such procurement decisions, particularly given the Authority's internal structures.
According to him, engaging a consultant at an estimated monthly cost of about GH¢175,000 raises concerns about role duplication and whether the arrangement serves a genuine institutional need.
Mr Assafuah also cited procurement records indicating that multiple vehicles were acquired in 2025, adding that one of the vehicles is reportedly registered under a company linked to the supplier.
He argued that these developments raise serious questions about procurement integrity, asset ownership, and adherence to due process.
He maintained that while sole sourcing may be permissible under specific conditions, its repeated use for major contracts suggests a pattern that warrants scrutiny.
“Sole sourcing is meant for urgency and necessity, not convenience and favouritism,” he said, cautioning that continued reliance on the method without adequate justification could erode public confidence in the management of pension funds.
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