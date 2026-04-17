Vincent Assafuah disputes NPRA claims over vehicle assets

Old Tafo MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has described as misleading a response by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) to concerns he raised about the Authority’s assets.

In a Facebook post on Friday, April 17, Mr Assafuah said he had woken up to a statement from the NPRA addressing issues he raised during a press conference held a day earlier.

According to him, the Authority claimed in its response that it owns only two Toyota Land Cruisers, purchased in 2023 and 2026 respectively, and challenged him to provide verifiable evidence to the contrary.

However, the MP rejected the assertion, insisting that the claim does not accurately reflect the situation. “Let me state clearly: that claim is misleading,” he stressed.

In a press release issued on April 16, the NPRA dismissed the MP’s allegations as “false, misleading and unsubstantiated”, responding to concerns relating to salary adjustments, procurement, consultancy engagements and a proposed head office project.

The Authority clarified that it is not the custodian of pension funds under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), and denied claims of spending GH¢15 million on seven Land Cruisers, maintaining that it owns only two.

It further stated that its head office project remains under construction and has not been financed with pension contributors’ funds, while urging the MP to provide evidence to support his claims.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.