Cover-up will hurt NPRA more than original allegations – Dr Bomfeh

Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Dr Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, has accused the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) of worsening public concerns over recent procurement allegations through what he described as attempts to deny facts already backed by official documents.

Commenting on the controversy on the AM Show, Dr Bomfeh said the issue was no longer just about whether any wrongdoing occurred, but how the matter had been handled publicly.

“It is not so much the wrongful act as the attempts at cover-up,” he said, arguing that institutions often suffer greater damage from trying to conceal misconduct than from the original offence itself.

His remarks follow allegations by the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, who raised questions over the NPRA’s use of sole sourcing for several transactions, including a consultancy contract worth GH¢4.2 million and vehicle procurements said to be valued at more than GH¢17 million and $160,000.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, April 19, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the transactions raised concerns about transparency, value for money, and whether proper procurement processes had been followed.

The NPRA has since rejected claims that its Chief Executive Officer, Chris Boadi-Mensah, increased his salary after assuming office, and also disputed aspects of the allegations raised by the Minority.

But Dr Bomfeh claimed documents in his possession contradicted portions of the Authority’s public response.

He cited vehicle registration records and correspondence from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), which he said showed approval for the NPRA to procure several vehicles through single-source arrangements.

According to him, one of the documents indicated that at an emergency board meeting on June 24, 2025, the PPA reviewed the NPRA’s request and reduced the proposed cost of a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 3.3 diesel vehicle to $160,000 to reflect prevailing market prices.

He further alleged that approval was granted for multiple vehicles, contrary to suggestions that only a limited number were involved.

Dr Bomfeh said the emerging details should prompt public officials to exercise restraint and accountability when dealing with matters involving public funds.

“At the end of the day, one key attribute required for success is restraint,” he said.

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