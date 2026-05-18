Global supply chain disruptions spark fresh focus on procurement as experts call for ethics and transparency

As geopolitical tensions intensify and supply chains face mounting pressure from economic uncertainty, environmental risks and market disruptions, procurement is increasingly emerging from the background to become a central pillar of governance, resilience and economic transformation.

That shift formed the basis of discussions at the Great Conversation held in Accra, a global dialogue convened by Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, bringing together procurement leaders, policymakers and industry players to examine the future of procurement and supply in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Speaking at the event, Global CEO of CIPS, Ben Farrell, said procurement and supply chains now sit at the centre of global stability, particularly at a time when geopolitical tensions, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, continue to disrupt trade flows and global markets.

According to him, strengthening ethics, transparency and professional standards within procurement systems will be critical to driving sustainable economic growth.

“I encourage everybody to commit to those ethical best practices, not just as an individual, but as an organisation as well,” he stated.

Mr Farrell referenced examples from Nigeria where institutions are adopting more transparent procurement systems, stressing that ethical procurement practices are no longer optional in today’s interconnected economy.

He also pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence in improving accountability and visibility within procurement processes.

“With artificial intelligence, you can see a lot more about processes, and we now have a chance to really promote ethical best practice,” he noted.

Drawing comparisons with reforms in countries such as Saudi Arabia, he explained that governments around the world are increasingly consolidating oversight systems to improve value for money and strengthen public accountability.

Mr Farrell disclosed that he would be engaging Ghana’s Finance Minister on opportunities to deepen procurement reforms, attract inward investment and support economic growth through more efficient supply chain governance.

General Manager of the West African branch of CIPS, Stella Addo, warned that procurement must no longer be treated as a peripheral administrative function, but rather integrated into national and institutional planning from the outset.

She noted that disruptions ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to instability within the global oil sector continue to expose vulnerabilities in supply chains across the world.

“Procurement should be at the forefront. Procurement should move together with all stakeholders in planning so that value can be delivered where it is most needed,” she said.

Director for Harley Reed Ghana, Edith Uyovbukerhi, highlighted the importance of industry engagements such as the Great Conversation in strengthening procurement transformation efforts across the region.

According to her, organisations that have consistently demonstrated excellence in procurement and supply chain management must now play a stronger role in delivering technological and advisory support across the sector.

As global uncertainty continues to test economies and disrupt supply chains, procurement conversations are increasingly extending beyond contracts and purchasing decisions into broader discussions about resilience, governance, transparency and national development.

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