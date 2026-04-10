Scholarships Authority and Fanaka University offer sponsorship for procurement and supply chain studies

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The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA), in partnership with Fanaka International University College (FIUC), has announced sponsorship opportunities for students seeking to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management for the May 2026 intake.
Under the arrangement, all qualified and admitted applicants will enjoy tuition-free studies for their first year.
Students will also have the opportunity for continued sponsorship by the Ghana Scholarships Authority in subsequent years, subject to applicable terms and conditions, according to a statement released by the two institutions.
The statement said the programme is open to applicants from a wide range of academic backgrounds.
Eligible candidates include holders of SSCE, WASSCE, GCE Advanced Level and Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE) qualifications who meet the required credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics.
Applicants with SSCE or WASSCE must have credit passes in six subjects, made up of three core subjects — including English and Mathematics — and three elective subjects, it said.
The statement explained that candidates applying with GCE Advanced Level qualifications must have passes in three subjects, with at least one Grade D or better, in addition to five credit passes at the Ordinary Level, including English, Mathematics and a Science subject.
ABCE applicants must hold a full diploma and credit passes in five subjects, including English and Mathematics.
The application forms are available online at www.fanaka.edu.gh and prospective applicants can apply by clicking the Apply Now button. Applicants may also download the form directly from Fanaka’s website.
The statement said the deadline for applications is May 1, 2026, and prospective applicants are encouraged to apply early.
Fanaka International University College, an indigenous education centre is known for its focus on entrepreneurship, leadership and practical education.
The partnership with the GSA for sponsorship aims to expand access to higher education in critical skills needed for Ghana’s economic development.
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