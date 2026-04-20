Vincent Assafuah blows alarm over sole-sourced contracts at NPRA

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised fresh concerns over what he describes as the growing use of sole sourcing by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), warning that the practice could undermine transparency and value for money.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem on Adom FM, Mr Assafuah questioned several high-value procurement decisions by the Authority, including a consultancy engagement worth GH¢4.2 million and a vehicle procurement arrangement exceeding GH¢17 million and $160,000.

He argued that the repeated use of sole sourcing for such contracts raises serious concerns about due process.

“Sole sourcing is meant for urgency and necessity, not convenience and favouritism,” he said.

The MP also expressed doubts about the need for certain consultancy arrangements, pointing out that the reported monthly cost of about GH¢175,000 could indicate duplication of roles within the institution.

“When you are engaging a consultant at that cost, you have to ask whether there is a real need or whether existing structures are being sidelined,” he suggested.

On vehicle procurement, Mr Assafuah alleged inconsistencies in the Authority’s public statements, particularly regarding the acquisition of vehicles, including Land Cruisers.

“NPRA claimed they have not bought any Land Cruisers, but when I earlier wrote to them, the CEO said he couldn’t provide the information. Yet they later said the last Land Cruiser was bought in 2026,” he stated.

He further challenged that claim, insisting that available records suggest otherwise.

“The last time was in 2023 when he was not CEO, and documents from DVLA show they have bought more than five or six. I have details on the car numbers and colour,” he added.

Mr Assafuah said the contradictions raise concerns about accountability and transparency.

“So it is not true that no cars have been bought, and I wonder why they would look in the faces of Ghanaians and lie to us,” he said.

While acknowledging that sole sourcing is permitted under specific conditions, the MP maintained that its repeated application in major transactions points to a pattern that deserves scrutiny.

He warned that continued reliance on the method without clear justification could erode public confidence in the management of pension funds and called for greater openness from the Authority.

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