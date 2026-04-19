Old Tafo MP calls for removal of NPRA CEO over ‘reckless spending’

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to remove the Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), citing what he described as reckless financial management and governance breaches.

According to Mr Assafuah, the CEO, Christopher Boadi Mensah, has allegedly overseen the expenditure of about GHS 30 million of pension contributors’ funds within his first year in office through what he termed “needless sole-sourced procurements.”

“This matter goes beyond personalities and politics. It is about the protection of Ghanaian workers’ pensions,” he said, warning that a “dangerous pattern” of selective disclosure and procurement practices is emerging within the Authority.

The MP also highlighted concerns over the rapid promotion of Rosemary Estella Opandoh, describing her progression from contract staff to a managerial role within two months as irregular and contrary to public sector norms.

“This irregular progression bypasses established procedures, including performance evaluation and board-approved promotion processes,” he stated, adding that such actions undermine fairness and institutional integrity.

Mr Assafuah maintained that the situation reflects a broader pattern of favoritism and abuse of office, urging swift intervention.

“In the interest of public trust and the protection of pension funds, the CEO must be removed,” he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.